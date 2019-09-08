MORRISSETTE, William "Bill" David Sr., of Chester, Va., passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Tazwell, Va., to the late Clarence L. and Vicie Ratcliffe Morrissette. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Nancye Woods, Violet and his twin, Betty Whitlock. Bill was a member of Chester United Methodist Church. He retired after more than 30 years of service with Allied Chemical and he was a United States Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Akers Morrissette; daughter, Donna M. Nunery and husband, Monty; son, William D. Morrissette Jr. and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Christopher "Aaron" Futch, Evan Wiser Nunery, William D. Morrissette III and wife, Stephanie, Daniel "Danny" Morrissette and Jill Edwards; great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Paris, Mallory, Gabriel, Liam, William and Eli; sister, Frances Houliares; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to Mary Halberson, who was a loving caregiver and family friend to Bill. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Kindred Hospice. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St., Chester, Va. 23831, with the Rev. Clara Gestwick and Rev. Patrick Pillow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd Ste. 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial