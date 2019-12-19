MORROW, David Mann, 78, of Henrico, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was a self-employed carpenter and served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed building and riding his Harleys. He is survived by his children, Jeannette Snow (Gene), David Morrow Jr. and Cody Morrow; grandchildren, Gee, Chris and Hailey; great-grandchildren, Austin and Alivia; and sister, Marylin Riggan. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, December 21, at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial