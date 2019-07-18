MORSE, Dorothy "Dot" Dew Seward, 82, of Sandston, passed away July 15, 2019. Dot was a real estate broker for many years, owning and operating Dot Morse Realty in Sandston, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mildred Seward. She is survived by daughters, Sheri Reynolds and Diane Byrd; sons, Thomas Revere Jr. and Donald Revere; and grandson, Tristen Reynolds, who was the apple of her eye; a sister, Jean Marshall; brother, Malcolm Seward; and best friend, Linda Teitelbaum. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, Va., with funeral beginning at 4 p.m. and burial following in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point, Va. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial