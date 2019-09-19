MORTON, Gerard T., departed this life September 12, 2019. He is survived by a daughter, Gionna Morton; loving mother, Angela Lowther; father, Gerard Morton Jr.; one brother, Jekye Morton; one sister, Janessa Morton; grandmothers, Carolyn Williams and Barbara King (John); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Rd., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Angelo Chatman, pastor. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial
