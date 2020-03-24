MORTON, Gloria Furr, 89, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Gloria was born October 22, 1930 in Hopewell, Va., and was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Leah Wells Furr. She was also predeceased by her husband, Marion Billy Morton; and a son, Richard Bryan Morton. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Morton Comess (Rick) of Ashland, Va.; and her son, James Stephen Morton (Debby) of Jacksonville, Fla. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald Eugene Furr (Sue) of Sterling, Va. and Bennie Furr Jr. of North Chesterfield, Va.; her grandchildren, Leigh Echelberger (Jared Marek), Eric Echelberger (Caitlin), Hayes Morton (Rebecca Richardson) and Jessica Morton. Gloria attended public school in Hopewell and graduated from the DePaul School of Nursing in Norfolk, Va. After receiving her R.N., she attended the University of Virginia for her degree in nursing education. While at UVA, she met her future husband, Bill, at the JAG School in Charlottesville. Gloria worked in the nursing field for several years, after which she devoted herself to being a full-time wife and mother to a growing family. She and Bill were married for 60 years and thoroughly enjoyed traveling and sparring over Duke vs. UVA games on TV. Gloria was an active member of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. We extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living-West End and to Hospice Community Care for their excellent attention and services. Also, much appreciation goes to a very special lady, Evonne Sharpe, for her devoted care and companionship. Due to COVID-19 and associated closures, postponements and social distancing, the family elected to delay posting this notice as well as her planned memorial service. A service at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Ave., Richmond, 23226, will take place at a later date, to be announced. Obviously Gloria would certainly approve of this having worked in healthcare herself. Contributions to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church or a favorite charity are welcomed.View online memorial
