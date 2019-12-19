MORTON, Johnetta "Runt," went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Russell Sr.; two devoted sons, Russell Jr. and Antwain Morton; brother, Jerome Lewis; four loving sisters, Aleltha Johnson and Aretha Lewis, twin sister, Juetta Johnson (John) and Marie Stewart; granddaughter, India Morton; sister-in-law, Shirley Staten (James); four brothers-in-law, Robert, Otis (Loretha), Earl and Sylvester Morton; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Visitation will be held today, December 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. Homegoing celebration Friday, December 20, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1501 Decatur St. Dr. Derik Jones officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial