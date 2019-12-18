MORTON, Lottie Amanda, 95, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings and her son-in-law. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Darius A. Morton; her daughter, Pat Appelman; two grandchildren, Cynthia Mims (Tom) and Rebecca Brady (Gene); seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kate Siets of Tallahassee, Fla. Lottie, a sewing machine operator for many years, made parachutes for WWII. She loved children and planting flowers in her garden. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for all their love and care of Lottie. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held Saturday, December 21, at 10 a.m. Interment, Mt. Harmony Church cemetery, Keysville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield Community Church, www.ccc4jc.net.View online memorial