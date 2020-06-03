MORTON, Robert "Skippy," age 90, of Richmond, departed this life May 29, 2020. He is survived by one son, Robert Morton Jr.; stepdaughter Belinda Caraballo; grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Staten (James); four brothers, Otis L. (Loretha), Earl, Russell Sr. and Sylvester Morton; a host of nieces and nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home.View online memorial
