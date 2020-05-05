MOSBY, Leslie P. "Les Mo" Jr., 86, of Glen Allen, departed this life on April 30, 2020. He was a retired U.S. Postal Worker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Leslie Mosby; two sisters, four brothers; and grandson, Lydell Mosby. He is survived by four children, Geoffrey Sr. (Rev. Diane), Daryl (Debra), and Erwin Mosby (Cynthia) and Minister Gwendolyn Taylor (Steve); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marlene Hall and Sarah Williams; brother, Samuel Mosby; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A walkthrough viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LESLIE MOSBY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.