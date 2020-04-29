MOSBY, Lydell M., 23, of Richmond, departed this life April 24, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Daryl and Debra Mosby; brother, Andre Johnson Jr.; paternal grandfather, Leslie P. Mosby Jr.; maternal grandfather, Robert E. Smith Sr.; and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…