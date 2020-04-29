MOSBY, LYDELL

MOSBY, Lydell M., 23, of Richmond, departed this life April 24, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Daryl and Debra Mosby; brother, Andre Johnson Jr.; paternal grandfather, Leslie P. Mosby Jr.; maternal grandfather, Robert E. Smith Sr.; and a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

