MOSBY, Sarah V., 84, of Richmond, departed this life May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Williams and Gerald Amandla; parents, Rosa and Leslie Mosby; two sisters and five brothers. She is survived by one daughter, Patrice Williams; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marlene Hall; one brother, Samuel Mosby; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond.View online memorial
