MOSELEY, Aubrey Lee, age 94, of Danville, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away December 31, 2019. He was retired from Sadler Brothers Oil Company. He was the son of the late Jordan and Della Moseley; and was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Thelma Utley Moseley; his brothers, Willie, Dick and Lewis; and his sisters, Nellie, Bessie and Pearlie. He was survived by his son, James Bishop Moseley and wife, Connie; his granddaughter, Christy Kathke; and four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Dylan and Landon Fowler and Sullivan Kathke. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Va. The family will receive friends Saturday, prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Lawrenceville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 64, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868.View online memorial
