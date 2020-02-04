MOSELEY, John "Johnny" Reavis, 74, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Rachel L. Moseley; and brother, Robert B. Moseley. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda A. Moseley; and daughters, Karen Page Moseley Estep and Dixie C. Burkholder (Ben); and best friend, "Big Ray." John was a retired firefighter from DSCR and former volunteer firefighter for Bensley's Co. 3. He was a true outdoorsman, whether it was hunting, fishing or taking care of his yard and he loved his pets, especially his Sadie. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA in memory of his beloved Sadie.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of John “Johnny” Moseley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, Virginia 23224
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, Virginia 23224
Feb 7
Graveside Ceremony
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
