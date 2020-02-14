MOSELEY, Kennet, 34, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, February 8, 2020. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Church of Christ, 3201 Sandy Lane. Interment private.View online memorial
