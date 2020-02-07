MOSES, John Herrick Jr., passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. There will be an interment in the spring at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Richmond, Va., and in the summer at All Saints by the Sea, Southport, Maine. Born in New York City, John spent his early childhood ranging the Andes Mountains in Peru. He graduated from Little Rock Central High School and Bowdoin College. He had a lifelong passion for the works of Rudolph Steiner and endeavored to cultivate the growth of Waldorf education. He helped grow Waldorf schools in New York and Washington, D.C., before playing a significant role in the founding of The Waldorf School in Richmond. He is survived by his children, Christopher Herrick Moses, Dawn Sophia Moses; his grandson, Quinn Herrick Moses; and partner, Terry Gene Shelton; as well as his brother, Alfred Conrad Moses; and his sister, The Rev. Margaret Ann Moses Gat. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Richmond Waldorf, 1301 Robin Hood Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
