MOSES, Morris Jr., "Big Moe," went home to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020. He had a wonderful smile and was often called a "Gentle Giant." He was a man with great favor and faith, always believing God for total healing. A native of Richmond, Big Moe played football at both John Marshall High School and Virginia State University. He was also the owner of Moses Limousine Service and Hagamin's Royal Fleet. Big Moe loved the Lord and held a lifelong membership at New Jerusalem International Christian Ministries and also spent many years at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church. Big Moe was preceded in death by his mother, Mable J. Moses; and is survived by his father, Morris Moses Sr.; sons, Morris Moses III (Devona) and Morgan Moses (Jessica), their mother, Marion Lynette Graves; brothers, Paul (Edwinette), Wayne (Charlette), Gary Moses and Jacob Robinson (Cynthia). He also leaves to cherish his memory, eight grandchildren; an adopted daughter, Tamiya Twine; and several sons whom he loved and locally fostered. Big Moe was deeply loved by his family including three aunts, a host of nieces and nephews, devoted cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., with viewing Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 10 to 4 p.m. and Monday, April 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held.View online memorial
