MOSHER, Betty Pinson, was called to be with her Savior August 29, 2019. Born in Kermit, W.Va., March 24, 1941, Betty earned a B.S. and master's degrees in education at RPI-VCU and enjoyed 32 years of teaching at John Marshall High School, John F. Kennedy High School, Huguenot High School as head of the business department, Varina High School and 14-and-a-half years of evening college at VCU. Betty is survived by Paul B. Mosher Sr., her husband of 52 years; son, Paul B. Mosher Jr.; and two grandsons, Paul B. Mosher III and Joseph Daniel Mosher. Betty loved baseball- the Yankees and Braves- fishing, bowling and giving service to her Savior as a member of Willis UMC. A memorial service will be held September 21, at Willis UMC at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.