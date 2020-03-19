MOSS, AMANDA

MOSS, Mrs. Amanda, age 61, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Danita Nash. She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Crawford (Marquis) and Cherrie Brown (Richard); one son, Antonio Connor (Connie); father of her children, Percival Moss; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudette Calhoun (Jonathan) and Wanda Payne; three brothers, Montague, Vincent (Sylvia) and Billy (Bernadette) Cammack; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; son-in-law, Kevin Nash; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday. Due to governor's declaration, only immediate family is requested to attend services.View online memorial
