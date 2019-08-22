MOSS, Douglas Wayne, 66, of Richmond, departed this life August 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, Linwood Wiggins; and a stepson, Earnest Herron Jr. He is survived by his wife, Marlene J. Moss; two daughters, Taya Jarman (Johnnie Jr.) and Monique Burroughs (Darnell); two grandsons, Johnnie "Tripp" Jarman III and Tyler Jarman; one nephew, Jessie Patterson; granddaughter, Shiann Wagner (Stephan); great-grandson, Ace Wagner; a host of cousins; brother-in-law, Douglas Harris (Myrna); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where the family will receive friends Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 14 W. Duval St., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Tyrone Nelson, pastor. Rev. Douglas Harris officiating. Interment Rivervew Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial