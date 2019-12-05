MOSS, George. A private service was held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, for Mr. Moss. He was reunited with his wife, Margaret; parents, Will P. and Marie C. Moss; one sister and three brothers on November 27, 2019. Born in Anderson, S.C. on January 5, 1938. He was educated in Richmond School System and after graduating, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He later worked for Wonder Bakery until his retirement. George leaves to cherish his memory three children, Sebrina, Norman and Georgianna Jackson; eight grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Professional services provided by Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.View online memorial