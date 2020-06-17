MOSS, Walter "Shorty" R. Jr., 56, of Richmond, departed this life June 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Rosetta P. Moss; daughter, Tulani Moss-Mongra (Lindsay); two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Thursday June 18, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Friday June 19, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel, where live streaming will be available on the website www.marchfh.com. Interment private.View online memorial
