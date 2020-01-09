MOTLEY, HESTER

MOTLEY, Dr. Hester Chattin, 99, went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020. She was born in Danville, Va., on June 23, 1920, the daughter of Albert M. and Margaret Chattin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Hughes L. Motley; and her son, Hughes L. Motley Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Meacham and Nancy Wallace; her sons-in-law, Michael Meacham and David Wallace; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Motley; her grandchildren, Kevin Saunders, David Meacham, Caitlin Derr and Abigail Sun; her great-grandchildren, Sylvie and Roya Derr; and a host of precious friends. Dr. Motley attended William and Mary College, where she received her B.A. and M.Ed. degrees, receiving her Ph.D. at American University. She was a certified school psychologist and vocational expert. She was Director of Guidance at Tucker High School, Associate Professor at VCU and Director of Testing and Development in Richmond Public Schools. She was a member of many honorary societies, including Iota Rho Iota Sigma, Pi Gamma Mu, Kappa Delta Pi, National Honor Society and Phi Delta Gamma. She organized and led Brownie Troop 219, served as PTA President and was very active in community affairs. She won the crown of Mrs. Richmond in 1954. She was an amateur radio operator (K4RAU), a hobby she shared with her husband (W4YG). She organized and led a fun band that entertained in nursing homes, senior church groups and often at the state fair. An honorary Lifetime Member of the River Road Garden Club, Dr. Motley was an avid gardener. Perhaps her greatest joy was her membership at Second Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and was a member of the Mary Lucile Saunders Circle and the Second Cousins Sunday School class. She had previously attended Grove Avenue Baptist Church for many years. She had many friends and was known for her quick wit, ready smile and keen sense of humor. Dr. Motley was known as a person of great faith, high energy, strong character and always being ready to help others. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be terribly missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224 on Saturday, January 11, at noon. Interment will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Hester Motley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Hester's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Hester's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Committal Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:15PM
2:15PM
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23238
10000 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23238
Guaranteed delivery before Hester's Committal Service begins.