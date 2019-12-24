MOTLEY, MARY "SISSY"

MOTLEY, Mary Lucille Blizzard "Sissy," passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Lucille was a passionate lover of the arts and theatre. She taught at private schools throughout Virginia and after earning her master's from the University of Louisville returned to Richmond to teach at J Sargeant Reynolds Community College. Lucille performed in the Virginia Museum's production of HMS Pinafore as "Little Buttercup" and in Three Penny Opera. She remained an active actress well into her late 60s. "Lu" lived on Church Hill from 1979 to 2011 participating in Church Hill's historical society. She always considered the Hill her home. Lucille is survived by her two sons, Nathan Motley (Marlene Cheman) and Thomas W. Motley (Tracy Josling); her four grandchildren, Jozefa Cheman, Thomas C. Motley, Jessica Ann Motley Drumheller and Isabella M. Motley; her four great-grandchildren, Richard B. Motley, Skyler Drumheller, Sloan Drumheller and Miles M. Mulroy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Richmond's Alzheimer's Association, 804-967-2580 or 800-272-3900. A service will be planned for early 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2401 E. Broad St., Richmond, Va. Please contact Thomasmotley52@gmail.com for details.View online memorial
