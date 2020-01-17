MOUNTCASTLE, Thomas Hill, of Providence Forge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in Providence Forge on May 13, 1930. Thomas, with his four brothers, operated the former Mountcastle Lumber Company of Providence Forge and Newport News. He was an avid duck hunter, a member of the Providence Forge Volunteer Rescue Squad and a member of the New Kent Historical Society. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Anne D. Mountcastle; his parents, Richard E. Mountcastle Sr. and Sallie C. Mountcastle; brother, Richard E. ("Dick") Mountcastle Jr. and his wife, Mary; brother, James C. Mountcastle and his wife, Virginia; brother, George W. Mountcastle and wife, Estelle; and sister-in-law, Minnie C. Mountcastle. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Jane C. Mountcastle (Trude); brother, Harry F. Mountcastle; sister-in-law, Betty D. Bookhart (Sam); sister-in-law, Janet D. Brockwell; honorary daughter, Margaret Mountcastle (Bill); and beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va., with burial following in Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Providence Forge, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. just prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
