MOUNTCASTLE, Winfree Morton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020. Winfree was the widower of five years from his loving wife, Ann, of 55 years. Winfree is survived by his four children, Pamela, David (Courtney), Timothy (Meredith) and Thomas. Other surviving family members include seven grandchildren, Morgan Sparks, Amber Sparks, Madison Danner, Patrick, Parker, Catherine and Noelle Mountcastle; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Biggs and Wyatt Moots; and his sister, Margaret Baynor (Lee). Winfree was born in Richmond, Va., on April 5, 1937, and attended Virginia Tech. He was a computer analyst for the Department of Motor Vehicles for 40 years and a loyal member of VGEA. He enjoyed playing golf and chess and loved to spend time with his family and church. Winfree will be missed by so many and remembered as a loving, caring and giving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; and his parents, Lawrence and Laura Mountcastle. A visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, on August 7, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorial service and interment will be private due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 9800 W Huguenot Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days