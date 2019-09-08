MOWLES, Dorothy M., 75, of Mechanicsville, went to her heavenly home with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Annie B. Myers and George W. Myers; as well as her sisters and brothers, Mattie Edwards, Tibbie Sullivan, Doody Myers and Jimmie Myers. She is survived by her loving son, J.P. Mowles (Mary Pat); her brother, George Myers (Mildred); sister-in-law, Bonnie Myers; special niece, Gail Sitterson; as well as several other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Woods, 7090 Covenant Woods Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or The Covenant Fund at Covenant Woods. Online condolences may be sent at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial