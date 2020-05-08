MOYER, Leland Keith, passed away on May 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Barnard Moyer; father, Garland Moyer; and sister, Rose Ellen Krauser. Keith is survived by his son, Hunter; daughter-in-law, Sarah; and grandchildren, Joanna and Max. Also surviving are his mother, Mary Ellen Moyer; sisters, Brenda Bartges and Donna Thomas. Keith was a retired dairy farmer and an Army 82nd Airborne veteran. Services at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia will be private. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations for the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Leland Moyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.