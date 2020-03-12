MROCZKOWSKI, Stanislaus "Stan" Steven. Stan passed away on March 7, 2020, at the age of 74. He is survived by his devoted wife, Marcella; his adoring children, Stan (Lisa), Adrienne (Matthew), Michael, Maggie (Eric) and Jenna (Danny); and brothers, Dennis (Barbara) and Terry. Stan also leaves behind his loving grandchildren, Megan, Logan, Josie, Missy and Ray; as well as many other beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin; and beloved son, Seth. Stan was born at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Hospital on May 22, 1945, to Stanislaus and Margaret. Stan was raised in Queens, N.Y., and attended Regis High School. He was a proud graduate of Boston College, Harvard Law School and New York University. He enjoyed a long and interesting career, practicing international tax law. Service will be held on Friday, March 13, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in North Chesterfield, Va., at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.View online memorial
