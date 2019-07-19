MUEHLER, Inez Duncan Goad, age 98, of Chester, Va., and formerly of Floyd and Carroll County, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born in Floyd County, to the late Everette and Elizabeth Duncan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vera Goad; sons, James Goad and Donald Goad; husband, Roscoe Goad; sisters, Verlie Phillips, Gertrude Wright, Edith Goad and Novelene Dalton; and brothers, Press Duncan, Lonnie Duncan, Cleave Duncan, Wilkie Duncan and Estel Duncan. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Alretta (Rita) and David Slagle of Chester, Va.; two granddaughters, 12 grandsons, 30-some great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Burial will follow in Mitchell Chapel Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.View online memorial