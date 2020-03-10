MUELLER, John Malcolm, age 73, died March 5 2020. Born in Macon, Georgia, he was predeceased by his parents, Claire John Mueller and Opal Veith Mueller; his wife, Margaret Glenn Mueller; and his stepdaughter, Andrea Ellis Thomas. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. A 1968 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the College of William and Mary, he studied medicine and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia's School of Medicine in 1972. He completed his internal medicine residency and fellowship training in hematology and oncology at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. John believed that patients confronting end of life decisions should be afforded dignity, focused care and most of all, joy. John didn't confine his practice by field and would treat anyone "who would sit still long enough." He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing the piano, paddling the James and Lake Salisbury, whitewater rafting and NASCAR. He served as an infield care physician at Richmond International Raceway for years and especially enjoyed Harry Gant's reign as "Mr. September." John is survived by his stepdaughter, Stephanie Ellis Churchman, her husband, Robert Horace and their children, Catherine Margaret, Hunter Ellis and Emma Stuart; his son-in-law, Wade Thomas and his daughters, Aubrey Ann and Martha Ainsley. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2341 Winterfield Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Bon Secours Hospice.View online memorial
Service information
