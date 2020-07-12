MULDOWNEY, Nancy W., died peacefully in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was age 80. Nancy is survived by the love of her life, Jack, her husband of 58 years; and her five children, Michael (wife, Frannie and daughters, Suzanne and Colleen), Kevin (wife, Corinna and children, Jack and Bridget), Matthew, a resident of Faith Mission Home in Free Union, Virginia since age 10, Mary Leslie (husband, Chuck and sons, Jake and Luke) and Elizabeth (husband, Chet and sons Asher and Thomas). Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Winnie Williamson; and her two brothers, Donnie Williamson and Carroll Leslie Williamson Jr. A lifelong Richmonder, Nancy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, attended Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) and was later employed by Reynolds Metals Company, but Nancy's life's work was raising her five children. Nancy loved to travel with Jack and friends, but she was most at home at the "Rivah" house on the Piankatank River in Deltaville, Virginia. She loved fishing off the pier with her children, grandchildren and many friends. Nancy also enjoyed a wager or two on the "ponies" and just spending time with family and friends which, in earlier years, included many a festive night with her children and their friends. Many of these activities included a cold Miller Lite and she normally had one for you too. Above all else, Nancy was a kind and humble soul, always welcoming to everyone she met. Nancy set an example for her children and their families that will survive her passing and serve as a source of pride and inspiration. Visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Saint Benedict Catholic Church for family and friends. You may view the Mass live at https://www.facebook.com/StBenedictRVA/. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faith Mission Home. (https://www.faithmissionhome.com/)View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…