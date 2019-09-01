MULLENS, David, 74, of Mechanicsville, was ushered into God's Kingdom Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Romie Dallas and Audrey Ruth Mullens; and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances Mullens; two children, Angela Harvey (Kevin) and Michael Mullens (Allison); four grandchildren, Daniel, Grace, Bailey and Jack; sister, Sandra VanNess; and brother, Keith Mullens. David was a master carpenter who was well known for his craftsmanship of work. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 2201 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23220, or the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial