MULLIGAN, Patricia T., 89, passed away at her home in Virginia Beach on October 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Capt. Thomas Joseph Mulligan; her parents, Harry North Teasley and Eula Lee Teasley of Sandston, Va.; as well as her brother, Harry North Teasley Jr. of Cairo, Ga. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Mulligan of Danville, Va.; her son, Stephen Mulligan and his wife, Pamela James Mulligan, of Midlothian, Va.; and her three grandchildren, Sierra Moon, Peyton Mulligan and Eleanor Mulligan. Pat was born on November 9, 1929, in Richmond, Va. She graduated from Highland Springs High School, went on to Averett Junior College and then Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. After graduation, she worked as an elementary school teacher in both Arlington and Norfolk, Va., and took on many adventures throughout the 1950s, including travels to Europe. While living in Norfolk, she met Thomas Mulligan, a Naval Lieutenant at the time, and they were married in May 1960. During their 53 years of loving marriage, they enjoyed their time living in Monterey, Calif., Paris, France and Boston, Mass., before settling in Virginia Beach in 1982. In their later years together, Pat and Tom loved to travel the world and spent time in places such as China, Scandinavia, Scotland and Alaska. Pat was an active member of the Cape Henry Women's Club, serving as President from 1992 to 1994, and holding many positions including Board of Directors, Rules Chairman and Yearbook Committee Chair. She was also named CHWC Woman of the Year in 2001. Pat had many hobbies and interests, and was a skilled artisan. Over the years, she created stained glass windows for her home, taught herself oil painting and organized annual Christmas craft projects to raise money for local charities. Described as elegant, graceful and fun by those who knew her, she cherished her time with friends playing bridge and mahjong, attending the theatre and staying active at church. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at the Haygood United Methodist Church Chapel, 4713 Haygood Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23455, with Pastor Tammy Estep officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 5033 Rouse Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery is planned for a later date.View online memorial