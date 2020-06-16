MULLIN, Mary Teresa, R.N. M.S., passed peacefully from this life and stepped joyfully into the loving embrace of her Lord and savior, Jesus, on June 12, 2020, at the age of 87. Teresa, a proud first-generation Irish American, was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Agnes Mullin, who immigrated from Ireland to America. They met in Baltimore, Md., and were married. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Francis and Joseph; Francis' wife, Edwina; a nephew, Michael Mullin; and a niece, Stephanie Mullin. Teresa leaves behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life a sister-in-law, Nancy Mullin; four nieces, Kathleen Cordwell and her husband, Arthur, Connie Cech and her husband, Timothy, Patricia Edge and her husband, Charles and Cecilia Williamson and her husband, Rusty. Teresa is also survived by her surrogate sister, Marcia J. Lawton; a host of friends; and her four-legged companion, Joy. A friend of Bill W. for 43 years, Teresa's long life was lived with laughter, love, compassion and humor. She was much better at giving than receiving. A woman of faith, her life was spent in service to others including her family, friends, church and community. Her career in nursing spanned 48 years from 1956 to 2004, and included patient care, administration, teaching and supervision of nurses in training in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. She retired from the Board of Nursing in 2004 where she served as the Assistant Executive Director. Teresa earned a number of awards and honors throughout her career. She was most proud of two of them. In 1990, she was the recipient of the STAR Award from the School of Community and Public Affairs at VCU; and in 1999, she was named one of the 99 Outstanding Nurses in Virginia by the Virginia Nursing Association. One of the ways that Teresa shared her time and talent with the community was by volunteering with Crossover Healthcare Ministry. Teresa was an active member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. As a parishioner, she was involved in the life of the community by serving as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, RCIA Sponsor, Confirmation Sponsor, a member of the Parish Council and other committees. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church at a date to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, Teresa requested that contributions be made to Crossover Healthcare Ministry, 8600 Quioccasin Rd., suite 101, Richmond, Va. 23229-5514 or Bon Secours Hospice and Palliative Care, 8580 Magellan Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23227-1149.View online memorial
