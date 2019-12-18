MULLINS, Bernice E., 94, of Cumberland, widow of John Henry Mullins Jr., went to be with the Lord December 16, 2019. She is survived by her children, Carl "Buck" Mullins, Judith Willis, Sandra Holt, John Mullins, David Mullins, James "Tony" Mullins, Angela Gaines; two sisters, Mary Sue Wallace, Betty Lou Kawelaski; one brother, Kenneth Lee Cordle; 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Ralph Cordle; and one sister, Alice Vance. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Full Gospel Church, Powhatan, and where services will be held Friday, at 12 noon. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial