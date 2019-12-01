MULLINS, Lewis, 95, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Sue M. Aigner; son, Wayne A. Mullins (Betty); and granddaughter, A. Renae Aigner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Juanita Garber Mullins; his parents, Eustace C. and Katherine Muse Mullins; his siblings, Eugene, Clarence, Robert and Dorothy Mullins and Lucille Mader. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army and an accountant by occupation. Affectionately known as Papa, he was known as a jokester and for his happy and fun-loving disposition. He lived a full and exemplary life and we were honored to have had him in our lives. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at West Richmond Church of the Brethren, 7612 Wanymala Rd., where he was a longtime member. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial