MUMPOWER, Dianne Layton, 57, of Henrico, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua L. Mumpower; and her father, Robert J. Layton. Dianne is survived by her son, Charles Mitchell Mumpower; granddaughter, Madelynn Clarke; husband, Charles Craig Mumpower (Artimus); mother, Phyllis Layton; and mother-in-law, Burleane Mumpower. There will be a private graveside service in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
