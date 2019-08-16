MUNOZ, ANTHONY, M.D.

MUNOZ, Anthony J., M.D., of Farmville, Va., beloved surgeon and lifelong public servant, died on August 14, 2019, at the age of 91, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen Lane Munoz. He is survived by his brother, Ignacio M. Munoz of Valencia, Spain; three daughters, M. Virginia Munoz and husband, Richard B. Fowler, of Providence Forge, Sara Ellen Munoz of Richmond and Laura N. Munoz of Hamilton, Montana and wife, Shelly; a son, Mark Anthony Munoz of Farmville; a granddaughter, Michelle Fowler; a sister-in-law, Nancy Clay of Dayton, Ohio; many nieces and nephews on two continents; a dear friend, Eunice W. Carwile of Farmville; and his longtime housekeeper and family friend, Mattie P. Hurt of Buckingham. Born in Valencia, Spain, on March 14, 1928, he obtained his B.A., B.S. and M.D. degrees at the University of Valencia. After three years of advanced medical training in Paris on a French government scholarship, he came to the United States, where he completed his surgical training at Vanderbilt University and Lewis Gale Hospital in Roanoke. He served his profession, his adopted country and the Farmville community well. During his 25-year tenure on the staff of Southside Community Hospital, he pioneered many surgical procedures, including the pericardial window and the MMK. The first doctor elected to the hospital's board, he served as its chairman for a number of years, as well as on the board of the SCH School of Practical Nursing from its inception until its closure. While a member of the Farmville Jaycees and as its President, he conducted the first county-wide oral polio vaccine initiative in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was honored as Man of the Year and given life membership in the Jaycees. He also served his community as a member of the Lions Club; President of the Prince Edward County Cancer Society; President of the Central Virginia Lung Association; member of the board of the Prince Edward County Red Cross, Holly Manor Nursing Home (The Woodland); and President of the Farmville Recreation Association and the Heart Association. For several years after retirement, he volunteered at The Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. For many years a clinical professor at the Medical College of Virginia/VCU, he was a member of the Southside Medical Society; the Health Education Board; and the Medical Society of Virginia, where he served on multiple committees and as First, Second and Third Vice President. He was the first Chairman of the South Central Virginia PSRO; chairman of the Regional Advisory Group of the Virginia Regional Medical Program; President of the Spanish-American Medical Society; Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American College of Chest Physicians and the Southeastern Surgical Congress; the Southern Medical Association; the Virginia Surgical Society; the American Medical Association; the American College of Angiology; the Pan-American Medical Association; and the American College of Abdominal Surgeons. He was an Honorary Member of St. Louis Hospital, Paris, France and of the Colegio Oficial de Medicos, Valencia, Spain. During his professional training and career, he published journal articles in the United States and Spain. Dr. Munoz loved his family; he loved art in all its manifestations; he spoke several languages and was an avid reader in many of them; he was an ardent and frequent traveler. His ability to draw on knowledge gathered all over the world made him a brilliant conversationalist. An accomplished soccer player in his youth, he took up golf in middle age and stayed physically active, walking many miles a day, often on a golf course, until his knees told him that golf carts were invented for a reason. Most of all, he loved people; in his profession, he exhibited a passion for curing illness and a devotion to his patients, to whom he rendered kind and thoughtful care. Generous and selfless, he helped many who needed help, giving his time and lending his ear, without expecting reward or public acclaim. Dr. Tony did not want a funeral service of any kind. However, we know he'd love it if you wanted to stop by his house, say hello to his children and spend a few minutes reminiscing and telling tales. They will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18, from 2 to 5 p.m.View online memorial