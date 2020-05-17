MUOIO, Louis N., passed away May 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Muoio; as well as his seven brothers. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Betty; son, Nick Muoio (Trish); daughters, Jenn Collins (Rob) and Leslie Coxon (Richard); and his grandchildren, Braeden and Caedence Moreno and Ava Muoio. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and was a bowling alley manager for over 35 years, where he made many friends that he considered family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Richmond SPCA. For condolences see www.blileys.com.
