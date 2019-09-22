MURDOCK, Audrey Ward, age 87, of Boydton, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born May 8, 1932, in Halifax County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Fred Nelson Ward and the late Mary Elizabeth Blackstock Ward. She retired from AT&T - C&P Telephone Company as secretary and was a member of Boydton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Ward, J.Y. Ward and Lucius Ward; two sisters, Lyle Ward and Virginia Ward; and niece, Susan Deaton. Audrey is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Murdock; sister, Lillian Ward of Chase City, Va.; two nieces, Jennifer Taylor and Diana Ward; and two great-nephews, Joshua Deaton and Zachary Deaton. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Chase City, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother