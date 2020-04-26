MURPHEY, Margaret Moss, passed away April 23, 2020 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. She was preceded in death by husband, Dr. Wilbur A. Murphey; grandsons, Craig R. Murphey and Harold "Lee" Murphey Jr. Survived by children, Harold (Darlene) Murphey of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Robert (Jan) Murphey of Franklin, Mass. and Janet (Seth) Murphey of Charles City, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Murphey, Joseph Burton, Jeni Murphey Haskell, Christopher Balassone, Ashley Spillman; and 10 great-grandchildren. She lived in Richmond for many years, worked at and was a dedicated volunteer for Bon Air Presbyterian Church and after retiring enjoyed traveling the world with her buddies. Online condolences at www.woodfinchapel.com. 615-893-5151View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…