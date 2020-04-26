MURPHEY, Margaret Moss, passed away April 23, 2020 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. She was preceded in death by husband, Dr. Wilbur A. Murphey; grandsons, Craig R. Murphey and Harold "Lee" Murphey Jr. Survived by children, Harold (Darlene) Murphey of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Robert (Jan) Murphey of Franklin, Mass. and Janet (Seth) Murphey of Charles City, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Murphey, Joseph Burton, Jeni Murphey Haskell, Christopher Balassone, Ashley Spillman; and 10 great-grandchildren. She lived in Richmond for many years, worked at and was a dedicated volunteer for Bon Air Presbyterian Church and after retiring enjoyed traveling the world with her buddies. Online condolences at www.woodfinchapel.com. 615-893-5151

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET MURPHEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.