MURPHY, Daniel J., 84, departed this earthly life peacefully with his family by his side on April 24, 2020. Dan was born June 20, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was raised with his two brothers, Pat and Gerry; and sister, Doris. After completing his master's degree in engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, Dan relocated to Bon Air, Virginia. It was in Bon Air that Dan celebrated the most wonderful years of his life with his wife, Mary and four children. While Dan had a successful career as an engineer, his most beloved commitment was to the Catholic Church. As a devout and proud Catholic, Dan was a longtime parishioner of St. Edward's Catholic Church, where he raised his family, served as a founding member of the church's Knights of Columbus and later held the role of Grand Knight, and worked relentlessly to bring others closer to God. Dan cherished his grandchildren, with whom he shared many memorable moments and took great pride in their accomplishments. Dan is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Mary; children, Debbie Moore (Jack), Danny Murphy (Michelle), Kevin Murphy (Sarah) and Chris Murphy (Donna); and siblings, Doris Murphy and Pat Murphy (Virginia). He also leaves behind his 10 adoring grandchildren, Donovan, Grace and Zach (Danny), Meredith and Bryson (Debbie), Caroline and Matthew (Kevin) and Natalie, Braxton and Ava (Chris). Dan will be best remembered for his steadfast perseverance, sense of humor and ability to faithfully participate in mass each and every morning with his treasured choir. While Dan will be deeply missed, his family is comforted in knowing he now lives peacefully in Heaven with his beloved Savior. A proper Catholic service will be scheduled once the current pandemic passes.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…