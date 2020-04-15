MURPHY, LUCY

MURPHY, Lucy Jones, 92, of Irvington, Virginia, passed away on April 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret M. Sadler of Louisa, Va. and Lucy Theodorick Cawood Murphy of Richmond, Va; three grandchildren, Henry Philip Sadler III, Elizabeth Wesley Sadler Rabb (Russ) and Mark Granville Boush Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Lucy Murphy Rabb and Russell Lenwood Rabb. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Russell Murphy. Mrs. Murphy served on the following boards: William and Mary Alumni Society Board of Directors (1988-1994), Lower Northern Neck Chapter Society of the Alumni (W& M), Commission of Historic Resources for Lancaster County, Virginia Educational Loan Authority Board Member for eight years, Northern Virginia Consortium of Community Colleges and Bank of Lancaster Advisory Board. She also was a member for 65 years of Chi Omega Sorority William and Mary Chapter. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675.

