MURPHY, Lucy Jones, 92, of Irvington, Virginia, passed away on April 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret M. Sadler of Louisa, Va. and Lucy Theodorick Cawood Murphy of Richmond, Va; three grandchildren, Henry Philip Sadler III, Elizabeth Wesley Sadler Rabb (Russ) and Mark Granville Boush Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Lucy Murphy Rabb and Russell Lenwood Rabb. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Russell Murphy. Mrs. Murphy served on the following boards: William and Mary Alumni Society Board of Directors (1988-1994), Lower Northern Neck Chapter Society of the Alumni (W& M), Commission of Historic Resources for Lancaster County, Virginia Educational Loan Authority Board Member for eight years, Northern Virginia Consortium of Community Colleges and Bank of Lancaster Advisory Board. She also was a member for 65 years of Chi Omega Sorority William and Mary Chapter. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675.View online memorial
Service information
Apr 16
Service
Thursday, April 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Location
Address not given
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
Address not given
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…