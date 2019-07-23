MURPHY, Phyllis Ann, age 82, of Henrico County, Virginia, was called to her Heavenly Home on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, P. Lorraine Rogers; and grandson, Daniel "Boonie" Rogers. Phyllis is survived by her granddaughter, Carrie Michelle Foster (Adam); great-grandchildren, Kayla Rae Viars, Ryan Lee Rogers, Ashley Nicole Rogers-Morgan (Trevor), Adam "A.J" Foster Jr.; and siblings, Elizabeth Allen and Richard Flannagan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Phyllis retired from Philip Morris USA in 1992 after 36 years of service. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and laughter and was a member of New Life Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and strived to study and grow in His word. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on July 24, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231, where her funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on July 25, 2019. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial