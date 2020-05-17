MURRAY, Jackie Lee, 73, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born October 8, 1946, in Robson, W.Va., son of the late Bruce Murray Sr. and Elliston Blake Murray Pritchett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Murray and William Murray; and a sister, Linda Murray Marks. Jackie is survived by a brother, Galen Murray; a sister, Brenda Murray Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jackie was a hairdresser with Jonulf's Hair Fashions. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

