MURRAY, James Paul, 93, of Farnham, Virginia, died on January 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie; and daughters, Kathryn (Warsaw, Va.) and Bonnie (St. Louis, Mo.) Until mid-2019, Jim and Marie split their time between homes in Bradenton, Florida and Cooperstown, New York. During his retirement, they traveled extensively, often with friends. They originally made their home in Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., where they raised their two daughters and James worked as an aeronautic engineer for 35-plus years for Grumman Aerospace. He ultimately became the head of the escape systems division. In Cold Spring Harbor, he was passionate about gardening, sailing and platform tennis. He was always looking for ways to make his wife's life better and was a most caring person. He was a great storyteller. His early life was spent in Valley Cottage, N.Y., where his father commuted to his work in N.Y.C. and he taught fencing for 50 years at Columbia University, the N.Y. Athletic Club and the N.Y. Dramatic Club. James was drafted and spent a brief time in the Army during World War II. We will miss his great character comprised of kindness, curiosity, intellect, creativity, generosity and great wittiness. A Celebration of Life will be held later this spring. Contributions in his name may be made to Habitat for Humanity.View online memorial
