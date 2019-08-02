MURRAY, Margaret B. On the morning of July 31, 2019, Margaret Beatrice Murray transitioned to receive her Heavenly crown. Born August 14, 1934, "Mar," as she was affectionately known, wed her high school sweetheart, William Murray in 1952. The pair spent 66 years loving and living in the Rock Hill neighborhood of Hanover County. "Mar" was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Myrtle Lee; her eldest son, William Jr. "Peabody"; and three of her five siblings. Her memory lives on in the lives of her three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. A homegoing service will be held at Rock Hill Baptist Church, 4271 Rockhill Rd., on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Rev. Phillip E. Knight Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.View online memorial