MURRAY, Mark John, 70, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home in Richmond, Virginia. Mark was born July 20, 1949, to William and Helen (Wolfinger) Murray in Washington, D.C., one of three children. Mark served in the U.S. Navy before attending Virginia Commonwealth University to earn his degree in Business Administration and Management. Mark spent the majority of his career as an accountant for the Commonwealth of Virginia, with many of those years at the Department of Accounts before retiring in 2013. He was the calm, supportive, loving father that made every one of life's obstacles seem a little easier after talking with him. His sons will carry those lessons with them for the rest of their lives. He loved following and watching VCU basketball and spending time with his sons and their families. Mark is survived by his children, Michael and Yuki Murray of Yokohama, Japan and David and Erin Murray of Charlottesville, Virginia; his grandchildren, Sora, Kengo, Anna, Hiroto, Layton and Kennedy; his sisters, Nancy Bailey and Patty Forbes; many nieces, nephews and loving relatives. Mark was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the Heart Society of America.View online memorial
