MURRAY, Rebecca Winfree, 57, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. Becky is survived by her husband, David Y. Murray Sr.; son, David Y. Murray Jr.; daughters, Michelle A. Murray and Alisha D. Murray; mother, Jean Morrison Winfree; grandchildren, Marley M. Johnson, Brady L. Overton, Corrina J. Treakle and Alexander E. Brown; siblings, Mary Jean Winfree Allsop, Diane Winfree Munn, T.C. Winfree Jr., Connie Faye Lauck and Waverly Glenn Winfree. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Temple Charles Winfree Sr. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Becky's graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of REBECCA MURRAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.