MURRAY, Roberta "Bobbie", 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quentin and Betty Cook; and a nephew, Andrew Storch. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jack Murray; her sons, Patrick (Carolyn) and Michael Murray; grandchildren, Mallory Blaha (John) and Shawn Murray (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Bethany and Phillip Murray; sisters, Debi Barrett (Fran) and Jackie Storch (Roger). Earlier in life "Bobbie" was a science teacher in New York and later in Virginia. She obtained a master's degree in Biology from VCU. She was an avid nature lover, enjoyed traveling with her husband to Hawaii, St. Lucia, Bermuda, Cape Coral, the Outer Banks and Daytona, Florida. They also greatly enjoyed visiting the Shenandoah mountains to go canoeing and to visit the local vineyards for wine tasting. Bobbie also enjoyed watching NASCAR's Denny Hamlin, crossword puzzles and volunteering at Memorial Regional. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Church of the Redeemer or to your favorite charity.View online memorial
